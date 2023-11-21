    Kid Hazo

    Air Date: November 21, 2023
    We speak with Kid Hazo — an anonymous artist who’s basically Philly’s own Banksy. We’ll talk about how he got into street art and developed his unique style, his playful pranks on the PPA and PAFA, and why he keeps his identity a secret.

