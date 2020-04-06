Listen to The Why wherever you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | RadioPublic | TuneIn

President Donald Trump has been pushing a drug called hydroxychloroquine as a game-changer in the fight against COVID-19 — but its effectiveness against the coronavirus has not been proven. As clinical trials get underway, including one in Philly, a look at why people are scrambling to get their hands on this drug, including those who need it for other serious health problems.

Guests: WHYY Morning Edition host Jennifer Lynn and health reporter Alan Yu