Jumping the gun on hydroxychloroquine

Air Date: April 6, 2020
A bottle of hydroxychloroquine.(Courtesy of Susan Hauk)



President Donald Trump has been pushing a drug called hydroxychloroquine as a game-changer in the fight against COVID-19 — but its effectiveness against the coronavirus has not been proven. As clinical trials get underway, including one in Philly, a look at why people are scrambling to get their hands on this drug, including those who need it for other serious health problems.

Guests: WHYY Morning Edition host Jennifer Lynn and health reporter Alan Yu

