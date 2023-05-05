    Johnny Scrabble Makes Learning Fun for Philly Students

    Learn how Johnny Scrabble is teaching Philly students by playing games!

    Air Date: May 5, 2023

    Next on You Oughta Know, learn how Johnny Scrabble is teaching Philly students by playing games. Check out a library where crafters can share supplies, and one where patrons can borrow tools and instruments. Meet an opera singer whose comedic impressions landed her on AGT. Discover the art of book restoration, and a Delaware company that uses old world printing presses to create modern projects.

