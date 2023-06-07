James Beard Award Winners, Ancient Food and Flavor

Philadelphia chefs and restaurateurs won big at this year’s James Beard Foundation Awards with four ambitious locals bringing home the proverbial bacon. Avi and Cherri will talk with “Outstanding Restaurateur” chef ELLEN YIN of Fork and others, and Kalaya’s NOK SUNTARANON, named “Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic” this year.

Don’t forget the leftovers. Corn cobs, seeds and even potatoes preserved thousands of years ago are now on display at Penn Museum at the new Ancient Food and Flavor exhibit. How did they get there, and what does it tell us about our own food systems? KATHERINE MOORE, CAAM teaching specialist and co-curator, joins us.