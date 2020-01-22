Is Campbell Soup staging a comeback?

Listen to The Why wherever you get your podcasts:

The iconic Campbell Soup Company appears to be turning around. Just over a year ago, its stock had fallen, the CEO had stepped down, and an activist investor was trying to talk the board into selling the 150-year-old company headquartered in Camden. Now, that investor is singing a different tune and Campbell’s new CEO is hot on returning to its roots: soup.

Guest: WHYY New Jersey reporter Joe Hernandez