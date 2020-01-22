Watch/Listen: Senate impeachment trial begins

Listen on WHYY-FM, watch on WHYY-TV or stream online.

Watch live
Apple Podcasts Stitcher

Is Campbell Soup staging a comeback?

Air Date: January 21, 2020
Listen 14:01
Campbell Soup Company has moved most of its production elsewhere, but the main headquarters is still in Camden, N.J. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Campbell Soup Company has moved most of its production elsewhere, but the main headquarters is still in Camden, N.J. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Listen to The Why wherever you get your podcasts:
Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | RadioPublic | TuneIn

The iconic Campbell Soup Company appears to be turning around. Just over a year ago, its stock had fallen, the CEO had stepped down, and an activist investor was trying to talk the board into selling the 150-year-old company headquartered in Camden. Now, that investor is singing a different tune and Campbell’s new CEO is hot on returning to its roots: soup.

Guest: WHYY New Jersey reporter Joe Hernandez

Brought to you by The Why

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

It will take 126,000 members this year for great news and programs to thrive. Help us get to 100% of the goal.

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate