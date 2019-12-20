Inspirations from Climate Change and the Dinner Table

Chamber music by two Curtis composers is featured on this week’s On Stage At Curtis. For Violin composed by Aiyana Tedi Braun from Ardmore, PA and Tooth and Nail composed by Elise Arancio from Tucker, GA.

Aiyana Tedi Braun: For Violin

Andrea Obiso, violin

For Violin was commissioned for violinist Andrea Obiso from Palermo, Italy on track to graduate from the Curtis Institute of Music in May 2020. Aiyana shared that this piece was somewhat inspired by climate change and what is really exciting about the material of the piece is that it’s explosive and also meditative.

Elise Arancio: Tooth and Nail

Emma Carina Meinrenken, violin; Matthew Hakkarainen, violin; Julien Bélanger, percussion and Jiacheng Xiong, piano

Tooth and Nail for two violins representing two people, the piano representing the instigator and percussion reinforces the idea of an argument over the dinner table. Tooth and Nail is about those arguments over the dinner table.