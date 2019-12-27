Innovative Compositions

Chamber music by two Curtis composers is featured On Stage At Curtis. Horse of the Wind by Dai Wei and Well-Groomed by Viet Cuong and ending the episode with Chinese guitarist Hao Yang playing a short selection from composer Manuel De Falla.

Dai Wei: Horse Of The Wind

Joshua Halpern, cello; Jiacheng Xiong, piano

Horse of the Wind for cello and piano was inspired by composer’s Dai Wei tripped to Nepal and Tibet when she noticed many colorful flags called Wind Horse Flag hanging throughout mountains and in the center of the flags was a horse carrying the Sutras.

Viet Cuong: Well-Groomed

Julien Bélanger, snare drum

Viet Cuong’s Well-Groomed is a piece that explores all the sounds you can make with a snare drum, comb and credit card.

Manuel De Falla: Homenaje para Le tombeau de Debussy

Hao Yang, guitar

Homenaje para Le tombeau de Debussy was composed for a collection of works dedicated to the memory of Debussy entitle Tombeau de Claude Debussy.