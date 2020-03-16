Breaking News

Philly Mayor orders all non-essential businesses closed at 5 p.m. today.

Latest news

    Ida B. Wells-Barnett

    Air Date: March 16, 2020
    Listen 1:00
    Ida Bell Wells-Barnett

    Ida Bell Wells-Barnett

    Ida B. Wells was born into slavery in Mississippi in 1862 and dedicated her life to exposing the injustices of racism and sexism and the devastation of mob violence.

    Her parents helped to start a black college after the Emancipation Proclamation, but died of yellow fever when Wells was just 16.

    She later found her calling as a journalist exposing the horrors of lynching and violence affecting African Americans and women. She cofounded the National Association of Colored Women in 1896.

    Her reporting about three friends who were killed by a white mob in 1892 got national attention. In response, a mob destroyed her newspaper’s presses and threatened to kill her. Wells left the South but continued crusading for justice until her death in 1931.

    Brought to you by WHYY and Vision 2020 Present WOMEN 100

    Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

    It will take 126,000 members this year for great news and programs to thrive. Help us get to 100% of the goal.

    Donate
    Learn about WHYY Member benefits
    Ways to Donate