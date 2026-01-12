Last week, an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent shot and killed an American citizen named Renee Nicole Good. Good is one of at least five people to die as a result of the immigration crackdowns launched by president Trump last year. Her death has sparked protests across the US and heightened existing tensions between the Trump administration and local leaders in Minnesota.

Governor Tim Walz, who has previously likened ICE to Trump’s Gestapo, called immigration crackdowns “reckless.” And the Minneapolis mayor demanded that ICE “get the f*** out” of the city. On Sunday, Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem called local authorities “corrupt” and announced that she will be sending hundreds more agents into the city.

Now, local leaders in cities across the states are weighing in on ICE crackdowns. At a press conference on Thursday, Philadelphia sheriff Rochelle Bilal called the agency “fake, wannabe law enforcement.” Speaking on Fox News Saturday, Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons chided Bilal for rhetoric that he says is heightening tension on the streets.

This episode, we’ll look at the evolution of ICE and DHS under the Trump administration and what it means for the cities and communities. How have ICE tactics changed? What does immigration enforcement look like when federal and local authorities are at odds?

Guests:

Caitlin Dickerson, staff writer for The Atlantic

Matt Sepic, courts and legal affairs reporter for Minnesota Public Radio