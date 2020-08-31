Human cooperation and survival

Air Date: September 1, 2020 10:00 am

Guest: Brian Hare

Evolutionary anthropologist BRIAN HARE says that human being’s ability to cooperate and communicate with others even across species, is what’s behind our success and survival. Hare, a professor of evolutionary anthropology at Duke University and founder of the Duke University Canine Cognition Center, joins us to talk about the theory of self-domestication, which explains both human and dog evolution. His new book, co-authored with Vanessa Wood, is Survival of the Friendliest: Understanding Our Origins and Rediscovering Our Common Humanity.

Brought to you by Radio Times

Radio Times

Radio Times

WHYY's Radio Times is an engaging and timely call-in program that tackles wide-ranging issues of concern to listeners in the Delaware Valley.

Subscribe for free

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate