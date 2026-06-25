How Science and Ingenuity Built Early America

Two hundred and fifty years ago, Philadelphia was more than the center of political revolution — it was a hub of scientific discovery and experimentation. From astronomy and medicine to invention and exploration in nature, science shaped the thinking of the people who were building a new nation. They saw it as a way of understanding the world: a search for the hidden rules, natural laws, and universal truths that govern our world. The same laws that explained the motion of planets, they believed, might also help explain human societies — how knowledge spreads, how governments function, and how a new nation could be born.

On this episode, as we mark the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, we explore how science and innovation helped give birth to the United States of America.