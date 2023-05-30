How K-Beauty Revolutionized Skincare — And Became Obsessed with Perfection
After years in South Korea, NPR host Elise Hu reflects on Korean beauty culture and what it says about how we’ll look at ourselves and each other.Listen 27:49
When NPR host Elise Hu moved to South Korea to be an international correspondent, she ended up getting a crash course on Korean beauty and the country’s billion-dollar cosmetics industry. She explains the rise of the industry, its appeal, and the high standards it sets for appearance. On this episode, a conversation with Elise Hu about her new book, “Flawless: Lessons in Looks and Culture from the K-Beauty capital.”
