How free is the press?

The arrest of two journalists is sparking questions about press freedom and concerns there will be a chilling effect on political coverage.

Air Date: February 2, 2026 12:00 pm
Listen 51:40
Journalist Don Lemon, holds hands with his husband Tim Malone leave after a hearing outside the Edward R. Roybal Federal Building in Los Angeles on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Journalist Don Lemon, holds hands with his husband Tim Malone leave after a hearing outside the Edward R. Roybal Federal Building in Los Angeles on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Should we be worried about the freedom of the press? The arrest of two journalists is sparking that question.

The Trump administration says former CNN star Don Lemon and independent journalist Georgia Fort were part of a “coordinated attack” on a church with ties to ICE in Minnesota. They are charged with conspiracy and interfering with churchgoers’ First Amendment right to worship. U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi posted a video on X saying: “Make no mistake: if you violate that sacred right, we are coming after you.”

But the federal charges raise concerns over the First Amendment freedom of the press. Lemon and Fort say they were in the church to do their jobs to cover an ICE protest, which included interviewing protestors as well as the pastor. 

This incident comes on the heels of the FBI raiding a Washington Post reporter’s home as part of an investigation of one of her suspected sources.

On this episode of Studio 2, amid the Trump administration’s larger pressure campaign on major news networks, we’re looking at the state of media independence.

Guests:

Will Creeley, legal director of the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE)

Brian Stelter, chief media analyst for CNN and the lead author of the Reliable Sources newsletter

James Risen, investigative journalist, and professor at the University of Maryland

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

Brought to you by Studio 2

You may also like

About Studio 2 staff

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate