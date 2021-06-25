Donate

High school grad roundtable

Air Date: June 25, 2021 10:00 am
This year’s high school seniors were tested in more ways than one: a global pandemic that led to national school shutdowns and caused an economic crisis, the murder of George Floyd leading to a series of ongoing protests against systemic racial inequities, and an ugly presidential election. Through grief, isolation and loss, the Class of 2021 remained hopeful that better days awaited them post-graduation. Now that the city’s COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted and the pomp and circumstance is upon them, three recent graduates will sit down to share stories of triumph and excitement as they look to the future.

