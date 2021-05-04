There is a lot of good news around COVID in the U.S., new infections and deaths are dropping daily, but there’s also growing concern that the slowing uptake in vaccinations could mean that we might never reach herd immunity. And for people who are vaccinated, the new CDC guidelines around mask wearing and activity risk is creating a lot of confusion. We start off our hour talking with public health physician DR. LEANA WEN about why the new recommendations are confounding people, how to think about risk once we are vaccinated, and where we stand in the fight against the coronavirus. Then, we’ll talk with Wharton School’s KATY MILKMAN about how to nudge the hesitant to getting vaccinated. We’ll look at her research around health messaging, whether the carrot or stick works better, and about her new book, How to Change: The Science of Getting from Where You Are to Where You Want to Be.