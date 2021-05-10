Heather McGhee on the costs of racism

Air Date: May 11, 2021 10:00 am
(photo credit Andreas Burgess)

(photo credit Andreas Burgess)

HEATHER MCGHEE spent two years traveling across the United States talking with people about the racial divide. She found that structural racism hurts not only people of color but white Americans too. In her travels, many white people told her that they believed progress was a zero-sum game, the idea that if one group gains ground, another will automatically lose it. We’ll talk with McGhee about her new book, The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone and How We Can Prosper Together, about the zero-sum myth and the ways we can come together around issues of racial justice, economic inequality, the environment and voting rights to advance all America lives.

Brought to you by Radio Times

Radio Times

Radio Times

WHYY's Radio Times is an engaging and timely call-in program that tackles wide-ranging issues of concern to listeners in the Delaware Valley.

Subscribe for free

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate