Grocery Delivery and Food Safety

Many have turned to online grocery shopping and delivery services while social distancing. But how does a delivery service stack up against in-person shopping? Shirley puts it to the test. Then, registered dietician Nicole Schillinger-Vogler gives a tutorial on the best way to keep your fruits and veggies germ-free. We catch up with Chef Walter Staib, host of A Taste of History, as he prepares ale-braised pork rope sausage over an open flame. Regina speaks with Delaware AARP’s Kim Wharton about the volunteer program to assist self-quarantining seniors. The best part? You don’t need to be an AARP member to qualify for help! Plus, we head to Jeff Vanaman’s glass-blowing studio in Clayton, New Jersey.