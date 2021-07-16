Green on the Go: Ray’s Reusables

On this episode of You Oughta Know, the boys of the Metropolitan Ballet Academy and Company take the stage in a unique scholarship program designed to enhance athletic skills, motor intelligence, balance, flexibility and strength. Find out how a local photographer’s passion for capturing the precious moments between mothers and their children also benefits the community, and meet the couple whose wedding photos became a viral symbol of the Black Lives Matter protests. Be on the lookout for Ray’s Reusables, a mobile unit that makes shopping locally and sustainably much easier, and learn why local author Robert Strauss describes Supreme Court Justice John Marshall as “the Forrest Gump of the Founding Fathers” in his book John Marshall: The Final Founder. Then, Flicks host Patrick Stoner interviews Pierce Brosnan about his new sinister role in False Positive. As we head into the Summer Olympics, meet the future generation of gold medalists at Middletown Archery. Plus, catch a glimpse of Polo and Karen, the Jersey birds of prey that help keep seagulls from stealing your boardwalk fries!