Why We Lie, Pa. Judicial Elections, Trivia Thursday
Why do people lie? Wharton professor Maurice Schweitzer weighs in on the thrill some people get from not telling the truth. Plus, trivia and things to do.
Attorney Deborah Gross, who heads Pennsylvanians for Modern Courts will talk about the upcoming judicial elections in Pennsylvania — their importance, the candidates and what’s at stake.
Also, “tell me sweet little lies.” Rep. George Santos pleaded not guilty to 13 counts this week, including lying to Congress. We’ll hear from Wharton professor of management Maurice Schweitzer about why people lie.
And, the legendary Studio 2 Trivia contest is hoping to find its next winner.
