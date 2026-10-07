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Wilmington will serve as a gathering place for Caribbean filmmakers, actors, designers, creatives and cultural leaders from across the region this weekend.

The Caribbean International Film and Fashion Festival returns to Delaware on Oct. 9 and 10 for a two-day celebration of cinema and style. The festival will highlight film screenings, filmmaker conversations, a Caribbean fashion show, as well as an awards ceremony in an effort to bring together commercially distributed films, such as projects recognized at the Sundance and Essence film festivals.

Lexi Whilby, founder and festival director of the Caribbean film festival, said the weekend is designed to give Caribbean filmmakers a larger platform in the United States.

“This is an exciting weekend and an exciting event or a series of events,” she said. “It is highlighting — for the first time on a major level in the United States — a Caribbean Film Festival for the second year. It is a premiere film festival where we are bringing over 40 films nominated for awards and we’re screening 26 at Penn Cinema at the Riverfront.”

The first day will feature a full day of Caribbean film screenings. On the second day, film screenings will air through 6 p.m., and then the festival will move to the Sheraton Suites in downtown Wilmington for a fashion show, before concluding with the awards ceremony at Theatre N.

Among the films being screened is “Threads of Us,” a feature-length film from Donisha Prendergast, an award-winning screenwriter, actress, filmmaker and philanthropist — and the granddaughter of reggae legend Bob Marley, who lived in Wilmington in the 1960s.

“Bob Marley came to this city,” Whilby said. “People don’t know that there was a rich Caribbean renaissance happening at that time in Delaware. There’s so much history and it just felt right [holding the film festival here].”