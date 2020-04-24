French Composer Poulenc

Cellist Young In Na graduated from the Curtis Institute of Music in 2019. She is currently pursuing a master’s degree at the New England Conservatory. Young In performs two pieces from French composer and pianist Francis Jean Marcel Poulenc.

Poulenc: “Les Chemins de l’amour,” from Léocadia

Young In Na, cello; Taek Gi Lee, piano

“Les Chemins de l’amour,” (The pathway of Love) for voice and piano composed by Poulenc in 1940. Young In is playing the voice part on cello. This short piece described as remarkably smooth and clean.

Poulenc: Sonata

Young In Na, cello; Taek Gi Lee, piano

Poulenc’s Sonata was composed in 1948 and includes a sonata’s basic first movement: Allegro: Tempo di marcia, a lyrical slow movement: Cavatine and a playful scherzo: Ballabile and ending with a cheerful finale: Finale:Largo-Presto subito.