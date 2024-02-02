    Former Football Star Turns Disappointment into Inspiration as Winslow Township Coach

    Winslow Twp. football coach, African American Children’s Book Fair, Nick’s House & more!

    Air Date: February 2, 2024

    Next on You Oughta Know, meet a South Jersey football coach whose calling brought him full circle. Learn how The African American Children’s Book Fair empowers readers. Make family travel easy with BabyQuip. Discover how Small World Seafood delivers fresh fish and community. Visit a home away from home for families battling cancer. Learn the stories behind the science at The Science History Institute.

