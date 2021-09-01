Preview: Flag Day
Sean Penn, star and director, and costar Dylan Penn talk about their preference for old school dramatic films.
With a name inspired by the First Amendment, 1A explores important issues such as policy, politics, technology, and what connects us across the fissures that divide the country. The program also delves into pop culture, sports, and humor. 1A's goal is to act as a national mirror-taking time to help America look at itself and to ask what it wants to be.
Sean Penn, star and director, and costar Dylan Penn talk about their preference for old school dramatic films.
Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal