Fixing the health care system: lessons from the pandemic

Guests: Ezekiel Emanuel

The pandemic has made the inequities in our health care system even more apparent as the rates of infection and COVID-related deaths are higher among low-income communities of color. Healthcare reform has been a heated subject of debate for decades, and the pandemic has made the need more urgent than ever. This hour, we talk to EZEKIEL EMANUEL, one of the Obamacare’s chief architects, about what he sees as the path to universal coverage and improving our system of care, if he sees the 10-year-old program achieving that goal, and about his new book Which Country Has the World’s Best Healthcare? We’ll also get his opinion as an oncologist and bioethicist at University of Pennsylvania as well, and his role on Vice President Joe Biden’s coronavirus task force, about where we stand in fight against the COVID-19.