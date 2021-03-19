Finding Community in Songwriting

On this episode of You Oughta Know, Black and brown communities are facing disproportionate adverse effects from COVID-19. Regina speaks with Dr. Joseph Gobern about how local health groups like Main Line Health and the Black Doctors Consortium are targeting these populations to eliminate barriers for access to the vaccine.

Next, find out how I-95 serves as a geographic demarcation point for meteorologists to describe weather patterns, and why you might experience more snowstorms if you live in the I-95 corridor.

Then we’ll meet a hungry group of goats who travel across Delaware, Maryland and Pennsylvania to graze on brush and clear areas of land as an environmentally friendly substitute to heavy machinery or pesticides.

Shirley catches up with Jared Cannon, CEO of Simply Good Jars, a Philly company that cooks up delicious salads in reusable jars with a good cause: for every returned jar, Simply Good Jars donates a meal to someone in need. Recently, Cannon took his pitch to ABC’s Shark Tank.

Since the late 1980s, the Philadelphia Area Songwriters Alliance has been fostering “community, craft, and career development,” hosting house concerts and music festivals for local songwriters. While their in-person events went on hold during the pandemic, that didn’t stop the group from virtually sharing their music and challenging one another.

Lastly, we catch a ride with the Kent County Mobile Library, who is now bringing the books to YOU!