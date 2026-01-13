    Sports In America

    Eye in the Sky Don’t Lie: Benjamin Watson on Faith, Effort and Accountability

    Air Date: January 16, 2026 2:00 pm
    Listen 51:01

    Benjamin Watson spent 16 seasons in the NFL as one of the league’s most reliable tight ends. He was known for being a model teammate, always willing to do the dirty work of blocking in the trenches just as much as catching touchdown passes.

    Not as well known is the perfectionism and self-doubt he struggled with throughout his time in the league. When the Patriots won the Super Bowl his rookie year, the injured Watson refused to wear his ring because he felt he hadn’t earned it. In this episode, we hear about his challenges with mental health, his passion for faith and family, and how he became a fierce advocate for social justice after a prolific career.

    Show Notes

    Sports In America

