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The Founding Philadelphia Chapter of Jack and Jill of America Inc., an American leadership organization for Black mothers and their children, partnered with Friends Select School to host the Independent School Fair and Education on Saturday.

Participating schools emphasized the transformative impact of independent schools on students’ lives and the importance they place on aligning family values with the schools’ missions.

Jack and Jill’s mission is to nurture the future leaders through educational development, cultural awareness, civic engagement and strong family involvement, said Sakina Parks, president of the Philadelphia chapter of Jack and Jill. Events like Saturday’s can emphasize the importance of providing education for all children, not just some, she said.

Saturday’s fair included a panel discussion among leaders representing schools from across the country, including Friends Select Schools, The Agnes Irwin School, Phillips Exeter Academy, Poinciana, Benchmark Schools, Poinciana Montessori and The Fessenden School. The panelists highlighted boarding school experiences, including how they benefit younger students and how they impact their independence.

Panelists also discussed their school’s strategies for supporting students with different learning abilities, emphasizing how schools offer personalized learning experiences by recognizing each student’s individual strengths and creating space for students to make decisions.

“It’s true, you do have to make choices, but that’s one of the things that, as you’re growing, you’re learning to do is how to make choices,” said Matti S. Donkor, director of admissions at Phillips Exeter Academy. “I think boarding school is one of those places where you get to take some of those big baby steps.”

Schools such as Poinciana Montessori provide an educational model rooted in African values and the Montessori method, said Imani Jackson, founding teacher-leader at Poinciana Montessori.

“What we want to do is encourage children to think about things that are interesting to them, but they also have limits. If they are not making the correct choices, then the limit is that I help guide them toward those choices,” Jackson said. “I am a teacher, but I’m also a guide, guiding students along the path of their personal education.”

Poinciana Montessori Elementary School’s mission is to reflect the diversity of the Black experience and the importance of an intentional curriculum that investigates what it means to be a person of color in society, Jackson said.