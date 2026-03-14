Fair explores the benefits and diversity of independent schools in the Philadelphia area
Independent schools are approaching their education values by focusing on diversity and getting rid of the misconceptions around them.
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The Founding Philadelphia Chapter of Jack and Jill of America Inc., an American leadership organization for Black mothers and their children, partnered with Friends Select School to host the Independent School Fair and Education on Saturday.
Participating schools emphasized the transformative impact of independent schools on students’ lives and the importance they place on aligning family values with the schools’ missions.
Jack and Jill’s mission is to nurture the future leaders through educational development, cultural awareness, civic engagement and strong family involvement, said Sakina Parks, president of the Philadelphia chapter of Jack and Jill. Events like Saturday’s can emphasize the importance of providing education for all children, not just some, she said.
Saturday’s fair included a panel discussion among leaders representing schools from across the country, including Friends Select Schools, The Agnes Irwin School, Phillips Exeter Academy, Poinciana, Benchmark Schools, Poinciana Montessori and The Fessenden School. The panelists highlighted boarding school experiences, including how they benefit younger students and how they impact their independence.
Panelists also discussed their school’s strategies for supporting students with different learning abilities, emphasizing how schools offer personalized learning experiences by recognizing each student’s individual strengths and creating space for students to make decisions.
“It’s true, you do have to make choices, but that’s one of the things that, as you’re growing, you’re learning to do is how to make choices,” said Matti S. Donkor, director of admissions at Phillips Exeter Academy. “I think boarding school is one of those places where you get to take some of those big baby steps.”
Schools such as Poinciana Montessori provide an educational model rooted in African values and the Montessori method, said Imani Jackson, founding teacher-leader at Poinciana Montessori.
“What we want to do is encourage children to think about things that are interesting to them, but they also have limits. If they are not making the correct choices, then the limit is that I help guide them toward those choices,” Jackson said. “I am a teacher, but I’m also a guide, guiding students along the path of their personal education.”
Poinciana Montessori Elementary School’s mission is to reflect the diversity of the Black experience and the importance of an intentional curriculum that investigates what it means to be a person of color in society, Jackson said.
A representative from the Phillips Exeter Academy said its mission is to bring together students from a wide range of backgrounds and support them through resources.
Jason Ray, a parent from the Rittenhouse Square neighborhood, attended the fair to explore school options for his two children. He said he is looking for a school that fosters a strong sense of belonging and offers a supportive space for teachers and parents.
Although cost is a concern for Ray, he emphasized that finding the right school and making the right investment as a parent matter to him.
Michael Gary, head of Friends Select School, said the school fosters a close-knit community in which teachers and students have personal relationships.
“Having a partnership with Jack and Jill, where we can together bring 50 different schools here. So, all families in the area, if they want to learn about independent school and the choices, they can come here on a Saturday and learn. And so that’s why we’re excited to partner with Jack and Jill,” Gary said.
Hayden Wiltshire, who graduated from Friends Select Schools in 2024 and is a Jack and Jill alum, said that what sets each school apart is the unique experiences that they offer and how they prepare students for life beyond academics.
While there are various misconceptions about independent schools, Heather Duggin, vice president of Jack and Jill, said that families will not know what opportunities exist unless they explore them, noting that many schools offer financial aid and other resources.
“There are a number of different ways our schools are approaching this work and making sure all students can show up as their true, authentic selves every day, regardless of how they identify,” said Rohan M. Arjun, director of enrollment management and financial aid at Friends Select School.
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