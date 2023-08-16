Expiration Dates and Food Waste, ‘Schooled’

If the ‘best if used by’ label on the milk in your refrigerator had yesterday’s date, would you throw it away – or give it the old smell test? The lack of federal standards for expiration dates contributes to billions of dollars of food waste across the US every year. We’ll talk about deciphering the labels in your kitchen and the ways to determine if food is safe, so you throw less away, with Emily Broad Leib, professor and director of the Harvard Law School Food Law and Policy Clinic.

In WHYY’s original podcast ‘Schooled’ host Aubri Juhasz explores the stark differences in Pennsylvania’s public schools. We’ll listen to the third and final installment of a special series exploring the landmark case that ruled the Commonwealth’s school funding system unconstitutional.