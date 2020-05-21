Evictions, strikes, and making rent during a pandemic

As the coronavirus continues to upend the job market, many people have started wondering how they will make their rent on the first of the month. And while local city officials have called for a moratorium on evictions, some want rent cancelled altogether. This hour we talk about who is being hit the hardest when rent and mortgages are due and why some are calling for city-wide rent strikes. The Philadelphia Inquirer‘s ELLIE RUSHING starts us off with a look at how some college students, trapped in leases they can no longer afford, are organizing for rent relief. Then, CityLab’s KRISTON CAPPS takes a broader look at how the pandemic is affecting housing all across the country. And we’ll talk with KADEEM MORRIS, a staff attorney in the housing unit at Community Legal Services, about the issues Philadelphia renters and homeowners are facing.