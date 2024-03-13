Esther Perel on the Future of Love and Desire

Psychotherapist Esther Perel joins us for a conversation on love and intimacy. Perel is one of the country’s most well-known relationship therapists with an almost rock star status. She’s the bestselling author of Mating in Captivity: In Search of Erotic Intelligence and State of Affairs: Rethinking Infidelity, and has a hit podcast. We’ll talk with Perel ahead of her national tour, about what she’s discovered in her years counciling couple’s about love and desire and how cultural shifts are changing the way we make true connections.