    Ep 5. Echo Chambers

    Air Date: April 29, 2021
    Listen 38:14
    A.I. Nation

    We examine AI’s role in polarizing America, from online echo chambers to the virulent spread of misinformation on social media. How did AI influence the attack on the Capitol? How do social media algorithms work, and what’s their goal? We’ll talk with a reporter who witnessed the violent effects of misinformation first-hand; talk to a reporter and researcher who’s created tools to crack open the black boxes of social media algorithms, and hear from an author who explains how Facebook groups are particularly polarizing.

