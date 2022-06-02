    Ep. 2: No Timbs allowed

    Air Date: June 2, 2022
    Listen 32:44

    The organization that ran Philly Pride for decades fell apart over a few offensive Facebook posts, of all things. But this was really just the final straw. On this episode, we’ll explain the dramatic fall of Philly Pride Presents. And we’ll unpack how their collapse was informed by decades of racism in Philadelphia’s Gayborhood. You’ll meet people who’ve been experiencing discrimination in the city’s LGBTQ community for decades, from the ‘80s to the 2016 protests over racist dress codes at bars. And learn why some people have never felt welcome at Pride. Content warning: This episode contains descriptions of sexual assault and police violence, as well as a racial slur.

    Brought to you by March On: The Fight for Pride

