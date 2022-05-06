Energize Your Workout/Training Tips for a Better You in ’22
Next on You Oughta Know, celebrate 35 Years of Radio Times with Marty Moss-Coane. Learn about an app that allows users to sample fitness classes across the region, and get personal training tips from Regina Mitchell. Enjoy a toe-tapping performance by the Lady Hoofers. Find out how the Vet on Wheels program delivers needed services to pets in NJ. Visit Delaware’s Mt. Cuba Center to get your garden growing. Discover a popular public art installation in a Philadelphia alley.