Elevator Voice/Blue Rectangle
Albie learns to control her volume with the help of an opera singer. Albie and Tibitz have very different feelings about a new painting.
Albie’s experiment using a cool new loud voice gets mixed reactions so she visits an opera singer who explains how volume can affect the meaning of what we say and inspires Albie to create her own opera to demonstrate; After Albie and Tibitz disagree about a new piece of art, a visit to the art museum helps them understand that it’s okay for friends to have different favorites.
