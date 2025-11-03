Romance across party lines
Listen 51:43
Love on the political spectrum. A Marist poll from April 2025 found that a majority of Americans under 45 highly value political viewpoints when choosing a dating partner. However, this preference is especially strong among those aged 18–29 and tends to decline with age.
But could Bernie Bros connect with tradwives? What happens when a couple’s political leanings diverge over time? How can the ballot box challenge the strength of a marriage?
We want to hear from you: How have politics affected your romantic choices and relationships? Is it possible to be in love with someone who holds opposite political beliefs?
Guests:
- Dr. George James, CEO of George Talks and author of I Give Myself Permission
- Jessica Grose, opinion writer at the New York Times
- Married couple: David Hyman (Democrat) and Farah Jimenez (Republican)
