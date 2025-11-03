Romance across party lines

Love on the political spectrum. A Marist poll from April 2025 found that a majority of Americans under 45 highly value political viewpoints when choosing a dating partner.

Air Date: November 3, 2025 12:00 pm
Listen 51:43
What happens when a couple’s political leanings diverge over time? How can the ballot box challenge the strength of a marriage? (Photo: AI)

But could Bernie Bros connect with tradwives? What happens when a couple’s political leanings diverge over time? How can the ballot box challenge the strength of a marriage?

We want to hear from you: How have politics affected your romantic choices and relationships? Is it possible to be in love with someone who holds opposite political beliefs?

