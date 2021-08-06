Productivity, balance and the four-day workweek

Air Date: August 6, 2021 10:00 am
What does a flexible workplace look like? As millions of Americans head back into the office, the concept of a four-day workweek is growing in popularity. Experts say successful trials in Iceland and Japan indicate the possibility for happier employees, increased productivity and better work-life balance. With several tech companies in the US already testing the model, could the four-day workweek become the new standard? Guest host Kevin McCorry is joined by Penn State Abington professor of economics and Economic Policy Institute researcher LONNIE GOLDEN and Harvard Business School professor ASHLEY WHILLANS, author of Time Smart: How to Reclaim Your Time and Live a Happier Life. We discuss the pros and cons of a new schedule for American workers, and the likelihood that we could adjust.

