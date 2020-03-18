Coronavirus preparedness and the Congressional stimulus
Social distancing and the limits of the law
We talk about social distancing and its impact in the spread of COVID-19, talk with Pa Health Commissioner, and we look at the government's legal powers during a pandemic.
Air Date: March 17, 2020 10:00 amListen 49:12
Drive-through coronavirus screening tests 536 ‘symptomatic’ people in Wilmington
Delaware’s largest health system provided free tests to people who have COVID-19 symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath.
5 days ago
Philly City Council imposes ‘social distancing’ to limit coronavirus exposure
City Council says it doesn’t want to discourage the public from weighing in, but is taking steps to make it less likely to spread the coronavirus.
6 days ago