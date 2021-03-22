The threat of vaccine nationalism

Wealthy countries are hoarding vaccine, stockpiling supplies, and creating a system that some are calling a “vaccine apartheid.” The U.S. for example, has bought many times the amount of vaccine it needs to inoculate all American adults. This hour, how do we ensure more equitable vaccine distribution? We’ll discuss vaccine nationalism, the threat it poses to ending the pandemic, and the ethical issues it raises with our two guests: ACHAL PRABHALA, a public health advocate for AccessIBSA, and KRISHNA UDAYAKUMAR, a physician and founding director of Duke University’s Global Health Innovation Center. But first, we look at the U.S. vaccine rollout and the race against the COVID variants with Georgetown University virologist ANGELA RASSMUSSEN.