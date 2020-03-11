Coping with coronavirus anxiety

If the coronavirus has you on edge, you are not alone. Americans across the country are feeling anxious as they watch COVID-19 spread around the country – particularly because there are still so many unknowns about this novel virus. The wall-to-wall news coverage of the outbreak isn’t helping ease the tension either. This hour, we talk about the fear and anxiety that many people are feeling around the epidemic and ways to manage our stress in a healthy way. Our guests are CATHERINE BELLING, associate professor at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, and JANE SHURE, a psychotherapist and co-founder of The Resilience Group. But first, we discuss how the coronavirus is affecting our region with the Pennsylvania Health Department.