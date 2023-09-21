    Consider the Fungus: Mushroom Lovers in Our Region

    Meet some of our region’s most devoted mushroom lovers.

    Air Date: September 21, 2023

    Mushrooms are having a moment. Evidence of pop culture’s fungi frenzy is popping up everywhere from high fashion to prestige television. Mushroom mayhem gained momentum during the pandemic when extra free time and historic rainfalls led to a boom in mushroom hunting. While the fungi fascination may fade for the masses, for some—it’s a way of life.

