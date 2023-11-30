Best and Worst Holiday Movies, Connor Barwin on Eagles’ Christmas Album, COP28 Climate Summit

The climate summit, COP28, begins Thursday in Dubai. World leaders and policymakers will gather to tackle the climate crisis and hammer out goals limiting greenhouse gas emissions. Controversy around an oil executive’s leaked speech pushing fossil fuels is already dogging this year’s conference. WHYY senior climate reporter and editor Susan Phillips fills us in on expectations for COP28.

Love ‘em or hate ‘em, there’s no escaping holiday movies once the calendar hits December, on television, streaming, and in theaters. From It’s a Wonderful Life, A Christmas Story, Elf, Bad Santa, to Die Hard, we’re going to talk about what makes a great holiday film. Why do we watch them year after year after year, which ones reign supreme, and which are the worst of the bunch? Alonso Duralde, film critic and author of Have Yourself a Very Merry Christmas, joins us.

Former Eagles defensive linebacker Connor Barwin stops by to talk about the Birds’ season so far, what it’s been like to produce the top-charting album “A Philly Special Christmas Special” with the team’s current stars, and his nonprofit, Make The Word Better Foundation, which works to rebuild Philadelphia parks and recreation centers.