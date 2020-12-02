Congress deadlocked on Covid relief as workers and businesses struggle

On Tuesday, a bipartisan COVID relief bill was introduced into the Senate that would provide some relief to businesses and states, several hundred in federal unemployment insurance but would not include another stimulus check that many Americans have been hoping for. Still, the bill is a sign that there might be an end to the Congressional deadlock when it comes to providing financial assistance to Americans in need of help because of the pandemic. Today we talk with

JEFF STEIN

of the Washington Post about these ongoing negotiations, and about the dire economic effect that COVID shutdowns are having on the American workforce. Then, w

e’ll hear how local restaurant industry and its workers are faring amidst increased

dining restrictions with

BEN FILECCIA

Director of Operations and Strategy at Pennsylvania Restaurant & Lodging Association.