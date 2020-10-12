Donate

The 25th Amendment; Cole Brown and finding Blackness in a white world

Air Date: October 12, 2020

President Trump’s Covid diagnosis and hospitalization raised a number of questions around the President’s mental and physical health and the use of the 25th Amendment. We start off this hour exploring the 25th Amendment, some of the myths around it and its history with Michigan State law professor BRIAN KALT, author Unable: The Law, Politics, and Limits of Section 4 of the Twenty-Fifth Amendment. Then, COLE BROWN opens his new memoir with a definition of the word ‘token’ — “a member of a minority group included in an otherwise homogeneous set of people.” What follows in the rest of the book, entitled Greyboy: Finding Blackness in a White World, is Brown’s own experience being tokenized in his wealthy, predominantly white upbringing. He joins to discuss Blackness, privilege, and identity. 

 

