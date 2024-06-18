CNN’s Bakari Sellers, our obsession with our roots, spicy food science

There was a lot of hope in 2020 that when the Black Lives Matter movement expanded after the murder of George Floyd, it would rectify some of the racial injustices in America. But, CNN analyst Bakari Sellers says those efforts to right racial wrongs have not panned out, and in fact, caused a powerful backlash. He joins us to talk about his new book, “The Moment: Thoughts on the Race Reckoning That Wasn’t and How We All Can Move Forward Now.”

Then, advertisements from 23andMe, AncestryDNA and other companies offer to tell us more about ourselves through gene testing. Platforms like these have gained immense popularity over the last decade. We’ll look at America’s fascination with heritage with Libby Copeland, author of The Lost Family: How DNA Testing Is Upending Who We Are.

Plus, why do some like it hot, but others pass on even the mildest peppery flavor? We’ll talk about humans’ differing preferences for spicy foods, how you can build up your tolerance, and what your tastebuds say about your personality with Penn State food science professor John Hayes.