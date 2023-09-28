Chef Lidia Bastianich, Pa. Forever Chemicals, Amazon Antitrust Allegations

Italian chef and PBS cooking show host Lidia Bastianich stops by to share recipes from her new cookbook, Lidia’s From Our Family Table to Yours. The dishes pull from her childhood memories and include new family favorites – spicy crispy roasted cauliflower, rigatoni with sausage and cabbage, eggplant rollatini, a simple roast chicken and much more. We’ll talk with Bastianich about the connection between family and food, and get tips on Italian cooking.

A recent study detected PFAS in 76% of Pennsylvania’s rivers and creeks. WHYY’s watershed reporter Zoe Read tells us about new plans by Pennsylvania’s Department of Environmental Protection to increase monitoring of the so-called forever chemicals in our waterways.

The Federal Trade Commission and 17 states including PA, NJ and DE, are suing Amazon for antitrust violations. The sweeping lawsuit accuses the tech giant of anti-competitive practices and harming third party vendors and consumers. We’ll talk with Washington Post technology reporter Will Oremus about the case and what it could mean for Amazon’s future.