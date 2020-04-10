Cellist Distinct Voice

Cellist Oliver Herbert from San Francisco plays on a cello made by Italian instrument maker Giovanni Battista Guadagnini in 1769. The cello belonged to the Italian cellist Antonio Janigro and is on generous loan from the Janigro family. Oliver said, “the voice of the instrument feels very in line and in sync with my own concept of sound.”

Fauré: Sonata No. 1 in D minor, Op. 109

Oliver Herbert, cello; Xiaohui Yang, piano

The Cello Sonata No. 1 in D minor, Op. 109 is the first of the two cello sonatas by Gabriel Fauré composed in 1917. Oliver sees Fauré as a connective tissue between the Romantic music and what developed in the 20th Century. The sonata has three movements: Allegro; Andante and Final: Allegro commodo.

Germán Darío Pérez: Ancestro (Bambuco)

Arranged by Carlos Ágreda

Oliver Herbert, cello; Xiaohui Yang, piano

Composer and pianist Germán Darío Pérez from Bogotá, Colombia was born into a family of musicians. His style influenced by Colombian Bambuco. Oliver played the Ancestro (Bambuco) arrangement by Carlos Agreda for his graduation recital encore.