Bucks County sues social media giants, Phillies opening day, NPR’s Sylvia Poggioli

Top Bucks County officials are suing social media companies for contributing to the teen mental health crisis. They are following other municipalities trying to hold the tech giants accountable for teen depression, anxiety and rising suicide rates. We’ll talk with Bucks County Commissioner Chair Bob Harvie about the lawsuit and Harvard researcher Carrie James about teen digital life.

And, it’s baseball season—time to talk about the Phillies with broadcaster Tom McCarthy, who fills us in on how some big rule changes will affect the game.

Plus, NPR’s Sylvia Poggioli is starting a new chapter in her life. We’ll ask her about her four decades as a European correspondent before she steps away from the role.