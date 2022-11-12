Bonus Interview: Heather Havrilesky on the ‘Divine Tedium of Marriage’

Air Date: November 12, 2022 10:00 am
Heather Havrilesky is the author of Foreverland: On the Divine Tedium of Marriage, published by Ecco Harper Collins, available February 8, 2022.

In her book, “Ask Polly” advice columnist Heather Havrilesky shares the details of her relationship with her husband while illuminating what ‘modern marriage’ really looks like. She’s not afraid to talk about the aggravations, conflicts and harsh compromises that often result from marriage, and she’s recently gotten some heat for calling her husband a “smelly heap of laundry,” among other nicknames. But, throughout all the stumbles and tough times, Havrilesky still insists marriage can be glorious. And, if we can learn to overlook the small stuff, we’re not so crazy to dedicate our entire lives to one person.

She joined us in March 2022 to discuss Foreverland: On the Divine Tedium of Marriage

NY Times: Marriage Requires Amnesia “A spouse is a blessing and a curse wrapped into one. How could it be otherwise? How is hatred not the natural outcome of sleeping so close to another human for years?”

The New Yorker: Heather Havrilesky’s Guide to Enduring Married Life “Unlike the many memoirs that double as thinly veiled advertisements for their authors, “Foreverland” ventures occasionally unflattering honesty, not just about Bill but also about its author.”

InStyle: Hating Your Spouse Isn’t the Red Flag You Think It Is “Marriage is designed to break you. You will forget everything you knew before. You will tremble under the weight of your own shortcomings.”

