    Preview: Blue Story

    Air Date: May 14, 2020

    The award-winning director/writer of “Blue Story”, Rapman, talks with Patrick Stoner about taking his series about two friends who become enemies in a street war to a feature film.

    Brought to you by Flicks

    Flicks

    WHYY film critic Patrick Stoner provides up-to-the-minute coverage of top films, stars and moviemakers.

    Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

    Help us get to 100% of our membership goal to support the reporters covering our region, the producers bringing you great local programs and the educators who teach all our children.

    Donate
    Learn about WHYY Member benefits
    Ways to Donate