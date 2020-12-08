“Flash Monopoly”

Beru is a rousing bit of nonsense delivered in a no nonsense theatrical rock style. It is sophisticated kid’s fun for the light of heart and mind.

In the 80’s, Beru Revue rode rough shod over the Tristate area with Bohemian tales of religion, booze, death and social consciousness.

This Beru is an unbridled mirth of those theatrical roots incorporating new textures and flavors to enhance their exciting and hilarious stage show —think Alice Cooper meets Gilbert & Sullivan on steroids, with a good dose of silly fun.

Beru Revue features the soaring guitar attack of the amazing Greg Davis and Mark Julian Teague. The backbone is delivered by bassist Jerry Getz and drummer Tommy Pinto, and the new additions of John Ferenzik on keys, EJ Simpson on mandolin, and the storied Nita Slater on vocals give Beru extra muscle and finesse.

“Shall we? Let’s! Whoop! Whoop! Whoop!”